A RURAL area of North Yorkshire has had so few cases of coronavirus confirmed recently that it is now shaded white on an official map.
Public Health England said there were fewer than three Covid-19 cases in the seven day rolling period to January 25 in Rillington and Sherburn, near Malton.
That is the lowest possible rate that can be achieved, which meant the area has turned white instead of green on PHE's Covid map of the region.
It's a different story in neighbouring Malton and Norton, where the rate is 241.6 per 100,000, after 35 cases were confirmed during the seven days, meaning it is shaded dark blue.