ONLY one area of York is still shaded purple in a Public Health England Covid map today, following a further reduction in the number of cases across the city.

Haxby, with a weekly rolling rate of 400.4 cases per 100,000 population in the seven days to January 25, is just above the 400 threshold for purple on the map.

The Press reported earlier today that a temporary Covid testing site was to be set up in Haxby on Monday.

Other areas which were purple yesterday are now shaded deep blue after significant drops in case numbers.

Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, which had more than twice the national average number of cases earlier this month and had a rate of 444.9 yesterday, had fallen to 357.6 today, only a little higher than the national average of 330.

New Earswick, which was York's Covid hotspot just a few days ago, when it had the city's highest rate, is down today to 382.5.

Meanwhile, the rate in Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham has fallen to 78.4 per 100,000, which means it is now shaded green on the map after falling below 100.

Also shaded in green on the map is Sheriff Hutton, Slingsby & Swinton, which is in the Ryedale council area and has a rate of 92.3 per 100,000.

The city's aim will be to get every area green again as soon as possible.