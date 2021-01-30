THE Covid rate has fallen again in York and North Yorkshire.
Public Health England said there were 233.1 cases per 100,000 population in the City of York Council area in the seven days to January 25, down from 256.4 yesterday and from a peak of 670.4 in the week to January 8.
The rolling seven-day figure fell in the North Yorkshire County Council area from 199.8 per 100,000 yesterday to 182.7 today.
There was a slight rise in the figure in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area from 175.0 yesterday to 178.8 today.