A TEMPORARY Covid testing site will be set up next week in an area of York which has seen high infection rates in recent times.
The testing will be held by appointment only at the Ethel Ward Playing Fields in Calf Close, Haxby, from Monday until Sunday February 6, from 9am to 3pm.
Tests can be booked by going to www.nhs.uk/Coronavirus or by phoning 119 and selecting the option that you were asked to attend by your local council.
Local councillor Paul Doughty says the PCR testing site will be available to residents of Strensall and Haxby & Wigginton wards, and will be provided through Dept of Health strategic funds.
Public Health England has recently said that some of the highest Covid rates in the city have been in Wigginton, New Earswick and Haxby.