AN OVEN door has been blown off by gas from a candle which was being melted down in the oven.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew went to a property in Knaresborough last night in which someone had placed the remainder of a candle into an oven, to melt it down to make another candle.
"It is believed the candle was paraffin based, as it created a gas that blew the oven door off," said a spokesperson, adding that the homeowner extinguished the fire using a dry powder extinguisher before the arrival of firefighters, who carried out an inspection and gave advice.