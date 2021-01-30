NORTH Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help them locate two wanted men.
A force spokesperson said today that Matthew Dean McCartan, 24, and Jake Peter Dobson, 31, were both wanted on suspicion of threatening to cause criminal damage.
They said Dobson was also wanted on suspicion for threatening to cause harm.
"Officers believe both men to be in the Selby area and are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating them," they said.
"Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room and quote reference 12210048326."
