A YELLOW warning for snow and ice has been issued for York and North Yorkshire on Tuesday.

The Met Office warning says snow, with a risk of widespread ice, is likely to push slowly northeast during Tuesday, bringing difficult travel conditions.

It says there could be delays on roads, with vehicles stranded and some roads closed, and some rural communities could become cut off.

People will also be at risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and power cuts are possible.

The greatest risk of snow for York is in the early hours and during the morning commute, with the snow more likely to turn to sleet by mid-morning and then rain later in the day. The snow may last for longer in higher areas.

The hills of North Yorkshire have already seen several snowfalls this winter, but York has largely escaped, apart from a brief spell of light snow one morning earlier this month, which quickly turned to sleet and melted on the ground.

Meanwhile, the monthly outlook published by BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is warning that much colder weather, caused by high pressure over Scandinavia feeding easterly winds from as far away as Russia, is possible at times in February.

"This setup is similar to the classic "Beast from the East" from 2018," it says.