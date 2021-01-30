YORK'S River Ouse is in flood again today, following recent heavy rain in the Dales catchment - but levels are not as high as last week.
An Environment Agency flood warning said flooding of properties, gardens, roads and paths was possible today, after the river peaked at 3.7 metres above normal summer levels.
It surged to more than 4.6 metres above normal last week, causing fears that a significant number of homes might be at risk of flooding if levels rose any higher.
The agency said river levels would start to slowly fall but would remain high for the rest of the weekend, the Foss Barrier was in operation and flood gates were closed.
Mostly dry weather is forecast for the next three days, giving the river opportunity to return within its banks.
Riverside businesses such as the Kings Arms and Lowther took the brunt of today's floods, along with riverside paths such as New Walk and roads such as Terry Avenue.