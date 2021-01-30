CALVES and sheep have died in a major fire on a North Yorkshire farm.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze broke out yesterday in a large farm building in Bagby, between Thirsk and Northallerton, which contained farm machinery, livestock and straw.
Crews from Thirsk, Easingwold, Northallerton and Ripon went to tackle the flames and stop the fire spreading to neighbouring barns.
"A farmer assisted by removing bales from the barn using a tractor," said a spokesperson.
"Crews were then able to use two main jets to cool down the area."
The spokesperson said today that the fire was out but the service would be paying a return visit today, and the cause of the fire was not yet known.
They added that 15 calves and five sheep in an adjacent building died.
