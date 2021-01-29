THE family of a woman who died after a crash on the A19 near York have paid tribute to someone who was “kindness in its purest form."

North Yorkshire Police said the collision, south of Easingwold, occurred shortly before 7.20am on Tuesday, and involved a Volvo bus and a black Audi A1 car.

It said the driver of the car, Saskia Bets, was taken to hospital, but died later that evening.

The 27-year-old was a behaviour and wellbeing mentor at Hob Moor Oaks Academy, in Acomb, York.

Saskia's partner Sam Read has paid tribute to her on behalf of her family.

He wrote: “Not only was Saskia my partner, but my best friend, my past, present and future in every possible way. She was kindness in its purist form, and radiated a beauty inside and out that will never be forgotten to those privileged enough to have met her, for even the briefest of moments.

“I felt like the luckiest person in the world to even know Saskia’s name, so to fall in love, share her life and have dreams together is indescribable and something I will treasure for the rest of my life. Saskia’s compassion, intelligence and vibrance gave her a quiet strength and confidence that made everybody’s life brighter.

“We must continue to be the better people Saskia made us, to make her proud and to aspire to be like her, no matter how impossible that may be. She was and still is, in my eyes, the best of all of us. No amount of words will do justice to how much I love Saskia, and no amount will describe how much I will miss her.

“We thank everyone for their such kind words, and wish that everyone continue sharing their memories of her as it brings us so much comfort.”

Police enquiries into the collision are continuing.

The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with minor injuries, North Yorkshire Police said, adding that he was released the same day and is assisting with the investigation.

Officers had earlier appealed to speak to a cyclist who was in the area at the time of the collision. The cyclist has since made contact with police and is helping the investigation, the force said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of either vehicle involved, is asked to contact PC Nicola Peters at North Yorkshire Police, by emailing nicola.peters@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote reference number 12210042468.