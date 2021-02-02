WE have some more lovely lockdown babies to share with you all.

Thanks to all the parents for sharing their beautiful new-baby photos and stories with us.

Here are five more to welcome into the world...

Finley Oscar Brian Wilson

Finley Oscar Brian Wilson born on October 15 at York Hospital to Emma Gough and Dan Wilson, of York. Here he is at seven weeks old.

Finley Oscar Brian Wilson born on October 15 at York Hospital to Emma Gough and Dan Wilson, of York.

Emma said: "I arrived at the hospital and laboured on triage for an hour before my waters broke and I was ready to be sent down to delivery. Due to Covid restrictions Dan couldn't be with me until I was in my own room. Unfortunately I never made it, my waters broke and as I got ready to move to a room Finley make a very quick entrance into the world in triage. Sorry to the lady being monitored. Dan missed the birth!"

Mila Jean Brookes

Mila Jean Brookes born on December 7 weighing 6lb 13oz to Danny Brookes and Donna Riley of New Earswick, York

Mila Jean Brookes born on December 7 weighing 6lb 13oz to Danny Brookes and Donna Riley of New Earswick, York .

Donna said: "Mila arrived three weeks early, in time for Christmas after we’d driven nearly two hours to play in snow at Fleet Moss."

Teddy Alexander George Cox

Teddy Alexander George Cox, born December 30, weighing 6lb 7oz, at York Hospital.

Teddy Alexander George Cox, born December 30, weighing 6lb 7oz, at York Hospital.

Riley Ruby Lidster

Riley Ruby Lidster born on November 15 weighing 4lb 12oz to Kristie Atherton and Mark Lidster from Clifton, York. Riley with her big sister Freya

Riley Ruby Lidster born on November 15 weighing 4lb 12oz to Kristie Atherton and Mark Lidster from Clifton, York.

Kristie said: "She was born by emergency c-section after I went to hospital with reduced movements and they realised she was in distress. She spent 19 days in SCBU."

Alex Corah

Alex Corah, born on January 2 at York Hospital.

Alex Corah, born on January 2 at York Hospital.

Parents had Matt and Heather said: "The staff and care was excellent and made sure that everything went smoothly. We are smitten and looking forward to being able to get out and about once the lockdown is over! Alex has a proud big brother who is feeling very fortunate that his bedroom is on a different floor to his!"