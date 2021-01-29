THE military has joined the battle to get York vaccinated against Covid-19.
Members of the Armed Forces are providing much-needed back-up support at the NHS Covid Vaccination Centre on the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site.
The soldiers are assisting in a number of ways – from clinicians stepping in to deliver vaccines and cover workforce gaps at short notice, to the provision of planning and logistics support.
Prof Mike Holmes, York GP and chair of Nimbuscare, which is running the York site, said: “Everyone has pulled out all the stops to get the vaccination programme up and running so quickly.
“The support and expertise of the military has been absolutely key to us being able to operate efficiently and we are extremely grateful that they’re working with us.”
The Askham Bar site opened on January 18 as one of the first NHS Vaccination Centres, offering vaccinations to people from across the region up to a 45-minute drive away, in addition to five pre-existing Vale of York local vaccination services.
