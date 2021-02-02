THE motorcycle community is mourning the death of York's veteran road racer Ted Fenwick who has died aged 92.

Ted, from York, was racing right up until his 80s and had a memorable record at events, including taking part in the Isle of Man TT fortnight when he was 83.

The grandfather, a former engineer, died on January 24 and his friends and competitors in the racing community have paid tribute to him, describing him as: "the gentleman of road racing".

A statement from the Auto Cycle Union (ACU), that governs the sport, said members were saddened to hear of his death.

Ted won the Pre-TT Classic Race six times and notched up many other memorable achievements over the years.

A spokesperson for the ACU said: "Southern 100 Racing are saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Fenwick, just two months prior to his 93rd birthday.

"Ted entered and competed in the ﬁrst Pre-TT Classic Road Races in 1988 and continued to race annually on the Billown course up to and including 2016, some 28 years in all.

"As a mere 60 year old in 1988, Ted claimed a creditable 10th place in the 350cc Junior race on his Suzuki machine."

They said that in 1996, there was a change of machinery, to a single-cylinder 250cc Ducati, which was to prove a reliable ‘work-horse’ for the next 20 years, bringing the unassuming Yorkshireman no less than six race victories, including a hat-trick in the Single Cylinder 250cc class.

However, the ﬁrst race win came in 1998 on the Italian marque with a second in 2003, followed by three in a row in 2010, 2011 and 2012 with the ﬁnal laurel wreath coming in 2015 at the age of 87.

The spokesperson added: "Many of his fellow riders described Ted Fenwick as 'the gentleman of road racing', a very ﬁtting tribute to a reserved man, who was always pleasant, friendly and had time to chat to all.

"Ted certainly left his mark on the Pre-TT Classic Road Races, which have been made all the better for his presence and he will be fondly remembered in the history of the races, not only for his results, but also for his tremendous sportsmanship.

"All involved with Southern 100 Racing express their sincere condolences to his two sons, a daughter and three grandchildren and other close family members as well as friends at this sad time."

The Press interviewed Ted ten years ago, when, aged 83, he sped his way to glory at the TT fortnight.

The article recorded that, aboard his trusty Ducati 250cc, he had been a regular fixture at the event for three decades and had broken bones in his pursuit of victory – which he achieved when he won in the 250cc Single Cylinder Class.

It also reported that he began riding in the early 1980s.

Asked about the appeal of racing, Ted said: “I enjoy it and I will keep on doing it. There are some good people there and I also think it represents a challenge. I just get a lot of satisfaction from being there.

“I’ve been riding for quite a while and I think I’m now regarded as somebody to beat! But my ambition is just always to finish.”