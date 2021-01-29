THE weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 in York has dropped again, but further cases continue to be confirmed in the city.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate has dropped by 13 down to 256.4 people per 100,000. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 328.7 people per 100,000.
The PHE data shows that a further 72 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 10,991.
In North Yorkshire the weekly rate has dropped back below 200 down to 199.5 people per 100,000. There have been 185 more cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 25,467.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased very slightly to 175 people per 100,000. A further 102 cases take the East Riding area's total for the whole pandemic over 15,000 to 15,033.
Across the UK a further 29,079 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,772,813.