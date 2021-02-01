THE York Balloon Fiesta has been postponed again because of the pandemic - and given a new name.
The event on York's Knavesmire has been put back from from May to September and will now be known as the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta.
Event organiser John Lowery said the event, the north's largest balloon fiesta, was originally re-scheduled to late May, but due to ongoing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, it had now been postponed to September 24 to 26.
"Currently we feel holding the event in May could be too early in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout," he said.
"Therefore, we will take (Health Secretary) Matt Hancock’s word that every adult will have been offered the vaccine by September, and then deliver you Yorkshire's biggest, best balloon fiesta yet.”
He said the event site would be fenced off to allow it to adhere to any government guidance, such as limited capacity, sanitising stations, track and trace etc.
A £3 entry charge would also be introduced for anyone over 1m tall, giving people a wristband to allow entry for the three days as often as wanted, with £1 from each entry fee split between St Leonards Hospice, York Rescue Boat and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.