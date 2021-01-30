A BUS firm's £1.4 million investment in top end coaches for its key link between York and Leeds is being hailed as “hugely significant” for the region’s recovery beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yorkshire transport leaders say the new Transdev Cityzap Sky Class buses are a prized regeneration asset for both cities as they look to start rebuilding economic fortunes in 2021.

An all-new fleet of five double deck vehicles, proudly built in Britain to Transdev’s all-new ‘Sky Class’ specification, entered service a month ago on the Cityzap intercity express route.

And despite the current Government restrictions on non-essential travel, council leaders in both cities are optimistic that the investment will pay dividends when customers are able to return, many for the first time since the new buses were launched.

Transdev’s decision to invest in the new buses during the current pandemic is being welcomed by Councillor Paula Widdowson, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Climate Change, who said: I’m delighted to see the new ultra-low emission Cityzap buses on York’s streets, supporting the Clean Air Zone introduced in York in 2020 – the first in the UK.

“The buses are very comfortable, and it is great to see them fitted out with the very latest technology for customers to enjoy. Transdev’s investment is to be applauded, and I look forward to my next journey to Leeds even more.”

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “British bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis describes our Cityzap buses as the highest specification they’ve ever been asked to build, and that was our vision from the outset. We believe our unique ‘Sky Class’ specification will attract people to switch from the car and train, by creating buses people are proud to be seen on.

“One month on from their launch, the customer reaction to these game-changing new buses has been amazing. We believe the bus has a key role to play regenerating Yorkshire’s economy – that’s why we’re investing now to build buses back better.”

Cllr Kim Groves, Chair of West Yorkshire Transport Committee, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Transdev are bringing these state-of-the-art buses to the great cities of York and Leeds. Cityzap brings so much to both cities, opening up opportunities for travel to work, education and days out too.

“The impact is hugely significant to the region, and I can’t express my thanks enough to the drivers, and the team behind the scenes, who continue to exceed all expectations in terms of customer service.”

As well as Leeds and York city centres, the new Cityzap buses also serve the Logic Leeds development, home to Amazon’s £60m distribution complex.