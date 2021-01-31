A FRESH plea has gone out to patients not to contact their GP asking when they will get their Covid-19 jab.
An NHS spokesperson said that every single GP surgery in York is still being inundated with people phoning to find out when they are due to get their Covid-19 vaccine, but advice remains the same: don't do it.
She said: "We need to get the message through to people that they will not be forgotten. Everybody that's registered with the NHS will get the vaccine, but we have to work through everybody.
"It's difficult, because some surgeries have been phoning people up and they can't get hold of them. The staff are just absolutely shattered and the phones keep ringing. It's incredibly hard for them. We are working as hard as we possibly can to get through each cohort, but it will take some time.
"When it is the right time for you to receive your vaccination, you will receive an invitation to come forward. This may be via the phone, or through a letter either from your GP or the national booking system."