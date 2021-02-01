TWO members of a gang who carried out a series of targeted raids on farms and rural properties near Helmsley have been jailed.

Lewis Adams, 28, and Lewis Charles Hutchinson, 23, smashed their way into outbuildings and garages at night and broke padlocks as they stole quad bikes, vehicles and farming and other power tools.

They stole items worth many thousands of pounds and caused damage that cost thousands of pounds to repair, said David Gordon, prosecuting.

“This was a campaign to commit burglaries targeting rural premises in isolated locations, concentrated in particular areas,” he said at York Crown Court.

Recorder Alex Menary said the pair had deprived farmers and other rural residents of vehicles and tools they needed every day for their work and their properties.

Adams had already served three and a half years in jail for similar raids in Wombleton near Helmsley and in and around Pickering some years ago.

Hutchinson committed the Ryedale raids during a crime spree of 17 similar raids in Hambleton and in and around the North York Moors.

Police caught him and another member of the gang as they walked, covered with mud, along the A170 towards Helmsley after the last of the Ryedale raids.

Hutchinson, of Edward Street, Eston, Middlesbrough, was jailed for four years and three months, and Adams of Appletree Road, Stokesley, for three years and 11 months.

Both admitted conspiracy to burgle involving four burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Nawton and Harome in December 2018.

Hutchinson admitted 17 more burglaries in Hambleton and in the North York Moors near Whitby between December 8, 2018 and January 17, 2019.

For Adams, Wayne Jackson said he was aware of “his life disappearing down the drain.”

His partner had told him enough was enough and he had to mend his ways. He was on long-term medication after two heart attacks.

For Hutchinson, Andrew Turton said he had been short of money after losing his factory job through injury.

“He wants to turn his life around,” said Mr Turton.