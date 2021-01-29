A BRAND new Pride event has been unveiled for the Yorkshire Wolds just as the UK gears up to mark LGBT+ History Month.

It is hoped that Wolds Pride will take place in Pocklington in August this year, in what will be the first event of its kind for the region featuring a dynamic programme of live music, dance, educational opportunities, workshops, and talks based in and around Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

Wolds Pride, a non-profit organisation, was founded by Adam Tipping, who originates from Pocklington and now lives in London, with the aim of representing, supporting, educating, engaging, and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community across the Yorkshire Wolds.

Adam has recruited a team of dedicated volunteers who, with the support of various groups including Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, and City Health Care Partnership (CHCP) plan to offer a series of all-inclusive events as well as community outreach and youth programmes in addition to the flagship Pride event.

Adam said: “Through our all-inclusive events, plus community outreach and youth programmes, we aim to provide vital free education and exposure for people of all ages, demographics, and backgrounds, along with visibility, support, advice, and guidance for all members of the local LGBTQIA+ community.

“We hope to create a platform and community where the past, present, and future generations of the LGBTQIA+ community can thrive, celebrate, and learn. An all-inclusive family that welcomes anyone, regardless of sexuality or background.

“In short, we want to encourage fearless expression, freedom, and equality within safe, fun, diverse and family friendly environments.

“We hope that Wolds Pride will be a ray of rainbow hope for the future, founded in a year when everything seemed so dark.”

PAC Director, Janet Farmer, added: “As East Yorkshire’s premier arts venue, PAC is delighted to have been chosen to host the very first Pride event for the Yorkshire Wolds.

“Everyone at the venue is looking forward to working with the Wolds Pride committee on staging a fantastic event for the region.

“We have always prided ourselves on offering a dynamic, diverse and inclusive programme of events so we are pleased to be able to support what looks set to be a fantastic event for all.”

Wolds Pride are planning to hold a series of online events, post content, and interactive activities every day throughout February, when LGBT+ History Month is held in the UK.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Body, Mind, Spirit’ with events taking place across the UK with the aim of increasing the visibility of the entire LGBT+ community, as well as their history, lives and experiences.

The timetable will be jam packed full of online content, including online talks, interviews, entertainment and original concept pieces, as well as interactive free workshops in sexual health, mental health, LGBTQIA+ history and culture, transgender and gender identity awareness, and more.

Jack Moore, marketing and communications lead at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, said: “It’s great to be working alongside Wolds Pride on LGBT+ History Month. We know that members of the LGBT+ community are more likely to experience poor mental health due to high levels of discrimination and isolation.

"By working together with Wolds Pride, and other partners, we can remind people that they deserve support and respect, whatever their identity or background.”

A full timetable of Wolds Pride events to mark LGBT+ History Month will be available to view online, at www.woldspride.com from 7pm tomorrow (Saturday), and keep an eye on the Wolds pride social media channels for further information about each event.

To keep up to date with all things Wolds Pride follow them on @woldsprideofficial (Facebook, Instagram and TikTok) and @WoldsPride (Twitter) #WoldsPride.