THE Covid rate has fallen significantly in nine York council wards - and risen in none.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report said that in the seven day period to January 22, Acomb, Westfield, Rawcliffe & Clifton Without, Strensall, Haxby & Wiggington, Clifton, Osbaldwick & Derwent, Heworth and Guildhall all saw a statistically significant fall in rates compared with the seven day period to January 15.
"For the remaining wards, there has been no statistically significant change in rates," it said. "No wards have seen a significant increase in rates."
