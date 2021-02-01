HERE is a list of the latest traffic restrictions for York:

LEEMAN ROAD, YORK

This order prohibits vehicles from proceeding in that length of Leeman Road, York between its junctions with Station Rise and Station Avenue (closed road) during the period when delivery vehicles are delivering/removing large machinery to nearby development site, that period commencing at 9pm on February 1, 2021 and ending at 6am on the May 30 2022 or at a time when the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

This is to ensure that the works can be carried out safely.

It is envisaged that the restriction will only be put into effect during an overnight period during the works period.

BURTON STONE LANE, YORK

This order prohibits vehicles from proceeding and waiting in Burton Stone Lane, York, between its junctions with Clifton and Avenue Road (closed road) during the period when footpath resurfacing works being undertaken, starting at 9am on February 8, 2021 and ending at 4pm on the March 21, 2021.

This is to ensure that the works can be carried out safely. It is envisaged that the restrictions will only be put into effect between 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday during this period. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be available.

FULFORD ROAD-UNIVERSITY CYCLEPATH, YORK

This Order prohibits pedestrians and vehicles from proceeding in that length of closed cyclepath, known as Fulford Road-University Cycle Path between its junctions with Fulford Road and the eastern boundary line of Imphal Army Barracks, York (closed cyclepath) just after midnight on February 8, 2021 and ending at midnight on March 8, 2021 or at time when the gas works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the gas works can be carried out safely. An alternative route for diverted pedestrians and vehicles will be signed.

FIELD VIEW, YORK

This order prohibits vehicles from proceeding and waiting in that length of Field View Allotment Access Road, York, between its junction with Wigginton Road and a point 75 metres south west of the junction (closed road) during the period when traffic signal improvement works being undertaken nearby, commencing at 00.01hrs on February 8, 2021 and ending at midnight on the March, 19 202, or at a time when the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the works can be carried out safely. No alternative route for diverted vehicles will be available during the works period.

TERRY AVENUE, YORK

This order prohibits pedestrians from proceeding and vehicles from proceeding and waiting in that length of Terry Avenue, York, between its junctions with Skeldergate and the southern property boundary of Dukes Wharf (closed road) and vehicles will be prohibited from parking and waiting on the north side of Butcher Terrace, York, (restricted road) during the period when flood defence works being undertaken nearby, commencing at 00.01hrs on February 8, 2021 and ending at midnight on August 7, 2022 (works period) or at a time when the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely. An alternative route will be signed during the works period.

KENT STREET, YORK

This order will prohibit vehicles from proceeding in that length of Kent Street, York between its junctions with Cemetery Road and Fawcett Street (closed road) during the period commencing at 00.01hrs on February 15, 2021 and ending at midnight on March 28, 2021 (works period) or on a date when the scheduled drainage works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the works can be carried out safely. It is envisaged that during works period access to the Fire Station and car park within the closed road will be maintained. An alternative route will be signed during the works period.

SUMMERFIELD ROAD-GLENRIDDING, YORK

This order will prohibit pedestrians and vehicles from proceeding in those lengths of foot path connecting Summerfield Road-Glenridding, York, (closed footpath) during the period commencing at 8am on February 15, 2021 and ending at 5pm on February 19, 2021 (works period) or on a date when resurfacing works being undertaken have been completed, whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the works can be carried out safely. An alternative route for diverted pedestrians and vehicles will be available during the works period.

HAMILTON DRIVE AND BOOTHAM TERRACE, YORK

This order will prohibit vehicles from proceeding in (i) Hamilton Drive, York, between its junctions with Holgate Road and Barbara Grove, (ii) Bootham Terrace, York, between the southern property boundary of No. 15 Bootham Terrace and its junction with Sycamore Place (closed road) during the period commencing at 7pm on February 8, 2021 and ending at midnight on February 9, 2021 (works period) or on a date when carriageway maintenance works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the works can be carried out safely.

It is envisaged that the works will be completed on the evening on Monday February 8 on Hamilton Drive and Tuesday February 9 on Bootham Terrace. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be available during the works period.

The above temporary orders will not prohibit works or emergency access nor will they prohibit access to premises provided that access is not prevented by on-going works or safety concerns. Traffic signs/barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibitions/restrictions.

For more public notices, visit thepress.co.uk