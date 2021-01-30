RACHAEL Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, remembers hearing about the first UK coronavirus cases and tells us what happened next

I learnt about the first cases of Covid-19 at the same time as the local media. I immediately sought advice as to what the key public messaging should be. At this point the main focus was on hygiene – washing hands and catching coughs and sneezes, so issues around wider social distancing was not apparent, nor face coverings, but people were asked to keep apart and away from sources of infection. I have read back through my notes of the time of my discussions with agencies over that weekend.

At the time, the key concern that I had was to ensure people were safe and not frightened. I asked what precautions people should take, and if they had contact what should be done. At the time Public Health England were carrying out the contact tracing, and told me that they would be in touch with anyone they needed to be in touch with.

Over the weekend I had more conversations with Public Health England, so had a good understanding of their approach with contact tracing. It was a worrying time for the public, as over the following weeks people were taken to hospitals by people wearing Hazmat suits and each case hit the headlines.

In Parliament there were urgent questions asked, and I participated in these. Further I met with the Minister, Jo Churchill, and her officials and fed back the discussions I had had with our local director of public health, the university, the local media, StayCity staff and other agencies.

I stressed a number of issues, including the need for clear communication because constituents were very worried about the implications for them. I asked for information to be more readily shared with local public health professionals and other agencies like the university, and for MPs to be kept fully informed of developments.

I also spoke to staff at StayCity who were very nervous about working in the hotel. Clearly there was concern about contagion and them wanting to ensure that they were safe.

On the Wirral, a flight from China resulted in people being quarantined at Arrowe Park Hospital nursing accommodation.

I further spoke to the Chinese community in York as I was hearing of increased incidents of racial abuse as a result of this infection.

Businesses in the city reported that they had experienced some deficit over this time, with lots of cancellations of stays, as people were tentative about being in public spaces.

A couple of weeks later, we clearly experienced flooding, which had a major impact on the city again, and especially businesses. However Parliamentary interest then grew as more cases were being identified, not least as people were returning from holidays in North Italy where infection rates were rising and walking off planes onto public transport.

It was clear that there was a breakdown in comprehensive management. In Parliament we had more briefings, and I recall a briefing not unsupportive of herd immunity.

I was concerned, not least as I was closely observing how other countries were dealing with containing the virus.

I then saw on the news that the Minister for Mental Health, Nadine Dorries had Covid-19. On hearing this, I immediately contacted NHS111 and self isolated, having had a meeting with her only days before.

I then stayed in isolation for eight days, when I got a call to say that the quarantine time had been shortened, and I was free to go. I was uncertain about this change, so continued to quarantine to act on the side of safety, and did not return until day 14.

There were a lot of confused messages at the time, and it was clear that the Government was completely out of control.

I moved my office to work remotely within 24 hours, and saw a very sharp demand in support. We have continued to work with constituents and others throughout this time.