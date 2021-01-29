THREE more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 485.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
Earlier today, it was reported that there had been 107 deaths related to the virus in the York trust over the last four weeks. These three further deaths recorded today now take this total to 110.
There have been 80 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 744 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 70,545
Patients were aged between 24 and 101 years old. All except 26, aged 24 to 96 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 4 to January 28 with the majority being on or after January 23.
Their families have been informed.
