MORE than 26,000 York residents have now had the Covid jab - with another thousand having had the second dose.
City of York Council's weekly Covid-19 Data Tracker report says that as of Tuesday, 26,294 residents in the local authority area had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 1,017 had received both doses.
It said10,281 people over 80 had received the first dose, which represented 90.7 per cent of the estimated number of people aged over 80 in York.
It added that 708 people aged more than 65 who lived in care homes had received the first dose.