KIND-HEARTED staff at a Sainsbury’s store in York stepped in to help a family who had to be rescued from the first floor window of their flooded home.

Marie and Stuart Brittenden and their two children, aged 15 and nine, were flooded out of their home next to the River Derwent in Buttercrambe on January 21.

The fire service rescued the family from the first floor window of their severely flooded house, along with their two dogs and cat.

The Brittendens were supported by friend Julia Mander, who has known the family for around eight years.

Julia donated clothes to help them, as well as agreeing to take in one of their injured peahens until they were able to return home.

Julia, who lives in York, happened to mention the family’s plight to Michelle Clarke, the manager of the Sainsbury’s Local store in Blossom Street.

Julia said she was “overjoyed” when Michelle offered to help the family, filling five carrier bags with all manner of essentials such as tea, milk, cereal, bread, soup, poultry, pasta and sauces to help them through.

The manager also added in a “beautiful” bunch of flowers and a box of Lindt chocolates to cheer the family up.

Julia said: “The team gave them everything, you name it, it was in there.

“They did this out of the kindness of their hearts, it was really sweet.”

Marie said: “We were truly overwhelmed and so very thankful for this very unexpected and most welcome gift.

“This shows the kindness that can be found in our local community even in these troubling times.

“We are also very grateful to the fire brigade for their very professional and kind assistance that day.”

Marie and her family are now living in temporary accommodation in Holtby until the flood water level lowers, when the damage will be assessed. The family's horse, Choco, a six-year-old stallion, was also rescued from flood water by the fire service during the floods last month.