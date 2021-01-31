A CHRISTMAS tree recycling scheme has managed to raise almost £3,000 to support St Leonard’s Hospice.
Over the weekend of January 9/10, the Derwent Lions Group organised their annual Christmas Tree recycling project in aid of the hospice.
Through little more than word of mouth and the use of social media, communities from all over the area came together to donate their festive trees to the scheme.
The “small army,” of volunteers collected the trees, which were then handed to volunteer tree surgeon, Toby H Johnson Ltd and his team, who then shredded the trees with a huge chipper.
In total, almost 400 trees were recycled. The chippings were donated to Primrose Nursery in Kexby, who used them for eco-friendly path making, in return for a small donation.
John Newlove, secretary of Derwent Lions, said: "This year, under the shadow of Covid-19 and lockdown 3, we were particularly pleased that we were able to adjust our plans to comply with government guidelines.
"We were able to do so with the blessing of our two local councils."