WHAT has lockdown looked like for you?

Whether you have been confined to home or out at work, home-schooling, shielding or doing your day job from the kitchen table, life has changed dramatically for all of us.

We asked readers to sum up their own personal lockdown in photos - and here are some of our favourite replies.

They were posted in our Camera Club on Facebook as part of the monthly prize competition, under the theme #MyLockdown.

The winner is Sarah Gabbatiss for her utterly joyful photo taken in the icy weather. Well done Sarah.

And congratulations to our other six finalists: Barney Sharratt, Jon Noble, Natalie Colverson, Sophie Wright, Rachel Platts and Richard Sparnenn.

The photos are really uplifting and boost our mood - especially Sophie's one of her out walking with baby Daisy in the pram, and Natalie's shot of when her daughter Heidi met new baby Phoebe for the first time through the window at York Hospital.

Many photos were taken during lockdown walks and capture the beauty of our natural world - one thing that hasn't changed during these challenging months.

The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.

Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment.

To join the club, click here, or visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.