IF a picture tells a thousand words - then this pair of images speaks volumes about the rollercoaster of emotions we are all undergoing in lockdown.

The photographs tell the story of the Colverson family of York - and more specifically when big sister Heidi got to meet baby Phoebe for the first time.

Because of Covid restrictions, Heidi's first glimpse of her new little sister was through an open window at York Hospital.

It is a heart-melting moment to see Heidi's arm reach up and through the open window to touch little Phoebe.

And what a joy to see her proudly giving her baby sister a bottle of milk once Phoebe was safely back home with all the family in Haxby.

Mum, Natalie Colverson, is a member of the York Press Camera Club on Facebook and sent us the images as part of our #MyLockdown photo challenge.

She said: "Sadly, no visiting was allowed on the post-natal wards during the pandemic.

"My mum and daughter came to drop more things off for me due to staying in longer than anticipated and of course proud big sister wanted to come and say hello.

"We were allowed to open the window for her to have a quick peek and after washing her hands and hand-gelling she was keen to hold her teeny hand before saying goodbye until she could have proper squishes when we got home."

Baby Phoebe was born on July 13 at York Hospital.

