A NEW bridge was airlifted into place at York's Foss Barrier and Pumping Station today, in one of the final stages of a six-year, £38 million upgrade.
The bridge contains all the electrical and mechanical equipment needed to raise and lower a new and taller barrier gate below it. The gate was lifted into place yesterday, using the same crane, after the old gate had been removed on Wednesday.
The barrier helps prevent flooding near the River Foss by stopping Ouse floodwaters flowing up the river, while the pumping station pumps water from the Foss into the Ouse.
The upgrade was launched by the Environment Agency after the pumping station was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of water coming down the Foss on Boxing Day 2015, causing severe flooding.
An agency spokesman said it would become possible to lift and lower the new gate next month and the project should be completed by summer.
