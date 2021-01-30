Cookie and Ozzy, both three-year-old male Guinea pigs, were brought to The York Animal Home as their previous owner could no longer keep them.
They are sweet boys who will make the most fantastic family pets.
Cookie and Ozzy's most favorite time of the day is veg time: you could set your alarm clock by them. As soon as they hear the rattle of the bag you can hear their joyous squeals from the other end of the Small Animal Unit and you cannot help but smile.
They are often seen mooching about their cubicle investigating new things and then snuggling up for a nap.
We will only rehome to adopters who have a minimum 6ft hutch with an attached run of 6ft. Indoor and alternate (eg a shed) accommodation can be discussed with staff at the animal home.
Due to the COVID restrictions The Animal Home can only re home to adopters who live in the York area.
The Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk