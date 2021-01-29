A YORK Hospital consultant has spoken about the physical and emotional toll of working on the coronavirus frontline.
Joe Carter is the consultant in charge of Critical Care at York Hospital.
He said: "The physical and emotional toll of seeing patients die is awful.
"Having to deliver such terrible news to families over the phone is very upsetting and personally has been one of the most heart-breaking things about this pandemic.
"The physical toll is exhausting; the whole critical care team are tired and anxious.
"We are affected by the pandemic in our personal lives too, just like everyone else - feeling fed up outside of work, but we know the way to get through this is by staying home and keeping everyone safe."
Joe spoke out as part of the 'My Covid Story' campaign which was launched to remind residents of the importance of working together in the fight against coronavirus.
My Covid Story features real-life covid experiences of people living and working in York.
Partners involved in the campaign include local residents, City of York Council, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, York City Football Club and York City Knights.
A spokesperson for the council said: "Let's support Joe, his team and everyone in York by working together to keep each other safe."
