HOSPITALS within the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have recorded over 100 deaths related to Covid-19 over the last four weeks.
The data from NHS England shows that since January 1, a total of 107 deaths related to the virus have been recorded at hospitals in the trust, which includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
The highest number recorded on one day was 11 on January 19.
Seventy-two of these have been recorded over the course of the last two weeks.
The NHS figures also show that it has been over three weeks since the last day when no deaths related to Covid were recorded at hospitals in the York trust, which was on January 5.
In the UK, a total of 103,602 people have lost their lives to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
