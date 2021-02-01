AS lockdown deepens many of us are missing our local pub.

But many York pubs are long gone - never to return.

Recently, we wrote about 10 pubs we all miss - and asked readers to share which locals they are sad to see disappear.

We were inundated with responses - so here's a little trip down memory lane, recalling some of our favourite pubs of yesteryear...

Garry Moody kicked us off with a whopper of a list: "Market Tavern, Londesboro, Half Moon, Crown, Tiger, Spotted Cow, Lord Nelson, Cattle Market, Frog Hall, John Bull, Cygnet."

The Magnet, Osbaldwick Lane

Dawn Green posted: "Only recently closed, but the Magnet on Osbaldwick Lane was my childhood, teenage years and adulthood and was a fantastic community hub for us all. Now just sat rotting away."

Daniel James named a couple too: Bridge Hotel Huntington Road and The Cygnet "my all-time lock-in central den of iniquity!".

Angela Harrison missed some favourites from The Groves: "Castle Howard Ox Magpie and Reindeer, all Groves".

Paul Hallett said: "The Imperial, Kingsway North - sadly gone forever".

The Melbourne, formerly in Cemetery Road, York

Lee Jason Moran missed a fair few too: the Melbourne, Cemetery Road; and the INL at the back of Walmgate; Davy Jones Locker, Piccadilly; Gimcrack, Fulford Road; Spotted Cow, Barbican Road, where he added he'd enjoyed "some great band nights".

Fiona McManaman missed The Bonding Warehouse, although she acknowledged it was "more of a bar".

Warren Bone listed a few: Brewers Arms, Railway King and Great Northern.

