A MAN suffered a broken leg when he was allegedly pushed to the ground by another man in York.
The assault happened around 11am on Monday at the playing field near Union Terrace.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A man approached another man and pushed him to the ground. The assault resulted in the victim suffering a broken leg."
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for anyone with information about the identity of the man involved or another man who was on the field at the same time."
One man left the scene on a mountain bike and the other on foot, both were seen heading onto Clarence Street, the spokesperson added.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC41, or email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12210047310
