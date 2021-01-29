THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen again - but the number in intensive care has risen.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had 201 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
That is 41 lower than the peak of 242 such patients at the trust on Tuesday.
The trust said a total of 1,679 Covid patients had been discharged or were no longer being treated for the disease, 18 more than yesterday morning.
However, it revealed that it was now treating 13 patients in intensive care, compared with ten yesterday.