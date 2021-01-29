POLICE are investigating after a number of reports of antisocial behaviour in a village.
North Yorkshire Police say they have had complaints about activity around the Maltongate car park in Thornton-le-Dale.
A force spokesman said: "If you have any information about antisocial behaviour in the village please get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.
"Your information helps us build intelligence about crime and antisocial behaviour in your area so if you see something then please do report it.
"Call 101 to report any incidents or information you may have about this or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0880 555 111."
Please quote ref: 12200098120
Comments are closed on this article.