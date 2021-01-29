DO you recognise this man?
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Knaresborough.
They claim the incident happened in Aspin Park Lane in the town between 2pm and 3pm on January 26 and involved a burglar entering the back of a property and taking a bank card and a small quantity of cash.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information to help identify the man in the CCTV image attached as officers believe he might have information which could assist the investigation.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Geeta Maharjan. You can also email geeta.maharjan2@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210045217.
Comments are closed on this article.