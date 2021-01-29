IT is a year since two people became ill at a York hotel with what turned out to be the UK’s first cases of coronavirus. Since then, we’ve had three lockdowns and, nationally, more than 100,000 deaths - 460 of those at York Hospitals Trust alone.

So how has York done over the past year - and where should we go from here? We asked political leaders in York for their thoughts...

Cllr Keith Aspden, Liberal Democrat council leader

The global coronavirus pandemic has impacted on every aspect of life in York, Cllr Aspden admitted.

The hospitality, tourism and leisure sectors have been hardest hit. “Telling residents, tourists, and shoppers to stay clear of our beautiful city is something I never imagined I would have to do.” But the council itself is also being squeezed. “In March, Government ministers promised to cover the cost that the pandemic was expected to bring on to local services. (They) have failed to provide all the support required.”

Keith Aspden

One of the most worrying aspects of the pandemic, he said, has been the impact on York young people. “Pupils and students ...have seen their education disrupted as schools closed their doors and moved to remote teaching,” he said.

Cllr Aspden praised those who have been ‘doing great work’ to alleviate the impact of the virus. Teachers and school staff had done a ‘fantastic job’ in difficult circumstances, he said. “And residents, businesses, and communities have time and time again showed the absolute best of our city. Volunteers have given more than 23,000 hours of their own time.” The council had done what it could, he said, from processing more than £140 million in business financial grant and relief support to setting up its own £1 million emergency fund for businesses. It had also provided free school meals over school holidays.

But Whitehall had to do more, he said. “We call on the Government to (boost) Universal Credit, and extend the VAT cut, business rates relief and the furlough scheme.”

At least there are opportunities to ‘build back better’, Cllr Aspden said - ranging from utilising York’s biotech expertise to York Central. “The council cannot unlock all these opportunities alone and that is why we have launched our ‘Back York’ lobbying campaign,” he said. “We must use the recovery work to address inequality and create a more resilient and inclusive economy.”

Andy D’Agorne Green Party and council deputy leader

When we had those first cases a year ago, it would have been impossible to imagine the ‘suffering and challenges’ that were to follow, Cllr D’Agorne said.

They are challenges that continue to this day. The recent surge in Covid cases in York saw the city’s infection rates leap from the lowest to the highest in Yorkshire “NHS staff have had to cope with the massive increase in pressure,” he said. “Even though vaccination is progressing well, it is clear that we must continue to act as though everyone around us could be a source of infection.”

Andy D'Agorne

What has been inspiring, he says, is the way residents, communities, businesses, health workers and others have pulled together - sometimes in surprising ways. “As public transport reduced, some bus drivers were trained to support our refuse collection service,” he said.

Working from home has become the norm for many – it is how essential council services have been able to continue. And there have also been real lessons about how we can live and manage our lives better.

“The ‘daily exercise’ in glorious spring weather and the dramatic slump in traffic gave everyone a sense that as a society we can make dramatic changes in the way we live, “ he said. The extension of York’s footstreets was a response to that.

Further change will be needed, Cllr D’Agorne says. “The shift to online shopping will see big changes in our historic city centre (with) shops, pubs and cafes closing. This could be an opportunity for small start-up businesses, regeneration of the arts, survival of some traditional pubs and cafes, mixed in with some new sustainable living spaces.”

Cllr D’Agorne says that as we look to recover from the pandemic, ordinary York people can help by supporting local independent businesses. “(But) if you only do one thing, talk to a neighbour or someone on your street to check how they and their relatives are coping.”

Danny Myers, Labour

One insidious impact of the Covid pandemic has been a further widening of inequality, says Cllr Myers. “For too long, York has been over-reliant on low paid work. Labour has said time and time again that average wages in the city must increase. Inequality was already stark and will now widen.”

York was left badly exposed by an over-reliance on tourism, retail and hospitality, Cllr Myers said.“Tourism is important and will return, but political leaders must develop policy that tackles our low-pay, high cost-of-living economy.”

Danny Myers

Cllr Myers said the ruling Lib Dem/ Green coalition should have provided clearer leadership on school closures. “Instead it told schools to simply do their own thing.” There was now an ‘urgent need’ for the council to work with employers in York to prevent employees being unfairly treated due to having children that are being home-schooled, he said. “Families still have bills to pay and food to buy. In the absence of anything proactive from the council, I’ve written to the major employers in York, to make them aware of their responsibilities.”

On the health service, he said it was vital that we all do what we can to reduce pressure on the NHS.

“Rather than just clapping for carers, we want a pay rise for carers, for health staff and all those that have kept working on the frontline. There are still 2,000 home care workers paid less than the real living wage on contracts given out by City of York Council. Under Labour, those workers would all get a pay rise.”

Paul Doughty, Conservative

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be with many of us for the rest of our lives, Cllr Doughty says. “Many have suffered loss, pain and bereavement.”

With York’s economy so heavily dependent on leisure and tourism, the lockdowns have had a devastating effect on many businesses, he says. “Massive financial support from the Government to business and to assist our local council has been helpful but hasn’t made up for all the losses.”

Nevertheless, he says, it is vital that we don’t let our worries about the economy lead us to risk a resurgence in infection rates. “Whilst I’m absolutely certain that our resilient and innovative economy will recover in time it’s critical that we do this safely, that tourism restarts gently and that we don’t do anything to jeopardise our recently-improving infection rates,” he said.

Paul Doughty

There are other lessons to be learned , he added. “Early indications have highlighted how those living with underlying conditions have experienced the illness more severely. It’s critical that we use this to turbo charge the drive towards prevention of ill-health,” he said. “This needs to be targeted to reach those excluded from mainstream public health advice.”

While health services have mainly focussed on supporting elderly and vulnerable people, it is critical that we don’t underestimate the long term impact Covid will have on children and young people, he added. “I commend our schools and parents on their efforts to support home learning but like everybody else, I want to see schools reopened as soon as it can be safely done.”