YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 continues to drop, but further cases are still being confirmed in the area.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that York's Covid rate has dropped down again, this time by almost 20 to 269.2 people per 100,000. The city's weekly rate remains below the UK's national average, which stands at 346.1 people per 100,000.
However, the PHE data also shows that a further 63 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area over the last 24 hours, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 10,919.
In North Yorkshire the rate also continues to fall as it now stands at 209.9, with a further 139 cases recorded taking the total for the whole pandemic in the area to 25,282.
In the East Riding of Yorksire the rate has dropped very slightly down to 174.1, with a further 109 cases recorded over the last 24 hours.
Across the UK, a further 28,680 cases have been recorded, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 3,743,734.