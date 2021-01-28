A YORK fashion retailer has spoken about the challenges and lows of lockdown in a documentary-style film.

David Skaith, owner of Winstons of York, hopes the project will encourage people not to take local independent businesses for granted post-pandemic.

He has also used it to urge local government and organisations to make the city as accessible as possible when it reopens.

The two-part film, produced by milnerCreative marketing agency, documents David's switch to online-only trading after the first lockdown, and the stress of reopening, only to have to shut again.

David, who is secretary of Indie York, said they initially focussed on driving e-commerce sales and promoting the family-run clothing shop across social media. "It was probably the most continuous time I’ve ever spent on the business in my life – and it paid off.”

He admits he was 'very low' at first, faced with an uncertain future and the possibility of closing for good, until a conversation with his young son changed his perspective.

“He told me he was sad. He was missing seeing his friends, going to school and living a normal life. That hit hard. People were losing loved ones. At the end of the day, it is just a shop, and if we keep plugging away we will generate those sales and get back open as soon as we can."

Phil Pinder, of York’s Retail Forum, said the film shed light on issues facing many small retailers. "Unfortunately, David's and Winstons of York experience of lockdown is repeated across the independent retail sector in the UK.

"It is great to see him sharing his story and inspiring more people to continue to support their local high street. "Shopping locally keeps your money in York. By supporting companies of all sizes who choose to invest in our great city, we can create more jobs and do our bit for the recovery of York."

Alan Milner, of milnerCreative who produced the film, said: “When I spoke with David, I realised that there would be thousands of businesses like his across Yorkshire and the rest of the country. So, this was a story that needed to be told and shared.

"I’ve been proud to support small businesses during the pandemic and the hope here is to shine a light on the importance and struggles of independent businesses and how we can all do out part."

Watch the film at www.winstonsofyork.co.uk/pages/surviving-a-pandemic