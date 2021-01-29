A CHARITY in York is set to host a virtual comedy evening around Valentine's Day to help lift spirits in the city.
The Wilberforce Trust, which supports people with visual and sensory impairments, has organised the event, which will be held on February 13 from 7.30pm.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "We all know we can’t go out for a romantic meal on Valentine’s weekend, but you can still 'laugh with your love' if you sign up for our virtual comedy night.
"You don’t have to get romantic, snuggle up with your cat, your best friend or your support bubble and have a chuckle for charity."
Highly rated comedians, Aaron Simmonds, Georgie Morrell and Don Biswas are lining up to lighten the mood, and all of the money raised will go towards supporting the Trust's outreach team.
NHS staff, care and support workers will be offered a price of £3 per ticket. For anyone else, the charity is asking for a minimum donation of £5.
To purchase a ticket, visit: https://bit.ly/3t4UiQc
For more information, contact Jane Carter on j.carter@wilberforcetrust.org.uk