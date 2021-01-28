A BINMAN has lost his job after being caught after he kicking the head off a snowman built by a three-year-old.

Sophie Taylor caught the man on CCTV as he destroyed her son Joseph's impressive snowman, saying his actions were "shocking".

When snow covered the county on Sunday (January 24), the snowman was built in Hampton Rise, Tupsley.

Mum Sophie Taylor, 25, said Joseph likes to wave at the binmen every week, and then "he goes and does that in front of his face".

But now Herefordshire Council has said the binman will not be working for its contractor again after the video went viral.

The incident on Tuesday (January 26), captured on CCTV shows the binman, who has not been named, first kicking the snowman's head off. He then kicked it five more times, before walking off.

The snowman before he was kicked by the binman

The binman, an agency workers, walks off after the incident

Herefordshire Council said:“We are aware of this incident and are disappointed that an individual representing the council would behave in such a manner.

"The employee was a member of agency staff working on behalf of one of the council’s contractors, and he has been informed that he will not be used again.

"Information has also been circulated to all agency employees outlining the professional standards they are expected to uphold when representing a Herefordshire Council contractor.”

Miss Taylor added neighbours' children helped to build the snowman, while maintaining strict social distancing.