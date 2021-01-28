SEVEN more people have sadly lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 482.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 72 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 907 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 69,801.
Patients were aged between 25 and 104 years old. All except 33, aged 46 to 102 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from November 11 to January 27, with the majority being on or after January 22.
Their families have been informed.
