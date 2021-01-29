"REALLY strong relationships" helped the University of York to navigate the "scary" first days of the Covid outbreak.

Almost a year ago, it was revealed that the first two cases of Covid-19 in the UK had been confirmed in York.

It emerged that one of the patients was a student from the University of York, the other a family-member of the student, who had travelled to the UK from China.

Looking back at those “scary,” times, Vice-Chancellor at the University of York, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said the university had begun to plan what to do if the worst was to happen, so it was prepared when it did.

Prof Jeffery said: “We were fortunate enough to be able to briefly calculate the risk.”

He said he was in frequent contact with Public Health England, which was updating him with new information on the virus.

The university began quickly to work with students to provide them with as much information and reassurance as possible.

Prof Jeffery said: “This was highly important as it was a scary time for everyone, so we gave out as much information as we could.”

The university then began to form a collective with other education establishments in the city, including York St John University.

The Vice-Chancellor said these “really strong relationships,” were a “great asset” in helping them and others through such a difficult time.

Over the course of the year, the team at the university has been working hard to adapt to new regulations set in place by the Government, which involved the majority of teaching shifting online.

However, the university also had to introduce new measures on campus to ensure safety for both staff and students once they returned at the start of the year in September at the end of the first phase of the pandemic.

Prof Jeffery added: “This showed that we have an adaptability that we don’t always recognise, as well as our very strong community spirit.”

The graduation ceremonies also had to be moved online. However, the vice-chancellor is committed to allowing all students to experience an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so.

He said: “People really love the physical ceremonies, as it shows a period of change in their lives.”

The team has also had to consider the students' well-being and social aspects of their university experience. They have organised a range of activities for students to take part in online, as well as sending out ‘goodie bags’ with food and soft drinks.

Looking forward, Prof Jeffery said he hopes that once restrictions are eased after the third lockdown, students can begin returning to campus teaching.