THIRTY-THREE life-saving community public access defibrillators (CPADs) are being installed at ambulance stations across Yorkshire, including in York.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service is fitting the defibrillators , which can be accessed by residents in local communities, outside stations which don’t have another CPAD within a 600 metre radius.
Senior clinical advisor/paramedic, Gavin Doxey, made the suggestion as a way of further increasing the number of life-saving devices in the community.
Mr Doxey said: "“I’m delighted my idea has been adopted as it will benefit the wider communities of Yorkshire.
"The equipment will be available as and when required to help save the lives of patients in cardiac arrest.”
Combined with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), defibrillators give cardiac arrest patients the best possible chance of survival.
Twenty-seven of the new CPADs have already been fitted in various locations across Yorkshire, with six more still to be fitted.
One of the new defibrillators has been fitted in Turner Close in York. Others will be fitted in both Queen Margaret’s Road in Scarborough and Doncaster Road in Selby.