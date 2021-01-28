A BLAZE at a house in the Selby district is being treated as deliberate.
The fire in Fairburn was reported at about 2.40am on Tuesday.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was a fire in a bedroom that spread to the loft space and upstairs landing.
It caused 100 per cent fire damage to the room of origin, and 50 per cent fire damage to the upstairs of the property, the service added.
Station manager Bob Hoskins said crews from Selby and from West Yorkshire attended the "severe" house fire.
He said the crews rescued an occupant from the house who was cared for by Yorkshire Ambulance Service. North Yorkshire Police were also at the scene.
The service later confirmed that two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
Two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras, breathing apparatus, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a triple extension ladder were used by the crews.
Today, a spokesperson for the service said: "The fire is being treated as deliberate."
