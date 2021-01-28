A POPULAR budget supermarket has opened a new store.

Aldi in Knaresborough opened its doors to customers this morning at 8am.

Standing at 1,315 sqm of retail space, the store situated on Swallowtail Way is the first Aldi to open in and around Knaresborough. The new store will be run by store manager, Matthew Washbrook, along with a team of 38 staff.

Aldi say the store has a number of safety measures in place, including sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens at its tills and social distancing reminders in store, as well as a traffic light system in place to control the number of people going in and out of the store.

Mr Washbrook said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Knaresborough. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for following the social distancing guidelines we have in place to ensure the health and safety of both our customers and colleagues.”

The new store is located at 2, Swallowtail Way and will be open Monday - Saturday: 8am – 10pm and Sunday: 10am-4pm.