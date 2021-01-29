In the midst of all the Covid news Brexit has disappeared from the headlines.
To all the ‘Brexit Impact Deniers’ I refer to the following news reported in a national newspaper on January 26: “Britain’s port chiefs have warned Boris Johnson’s government that new border infrastructure needed to manage post-Brexit bureaucracy is still not up to scratch because of inadequate funding. It comes as the leading financial analysts at Moody’s said the UK economy is set to become ‘significantly smaller’ because of the Brexit trade deal – pointing to ‘significant negative consequences’ ahead because of all the new barriers to trade.”
This will lead to fewer jobs and less tax collected to fund the likes of the NHS, education, social care and pensions, to name but four. But not to worry. The super rich who lied to deceive ordinary people into voting for Brexit will be just fine.
Anthony Taylor, Grassholme, Woodthorpe, York
