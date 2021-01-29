Train operator LNER say their ambition is to get as many car drivers as possible to use rail for long-distance journeys. Projections are for a massive tripling in passenger numbers.
Car parking spaces at York station are limited, so LNER can’t possibly achieve their ambition with these alone. Park & Ride must be made as attractive as possible to rail travellers, which means a better bus interchange.
Despite this, LNER don’t want to pause and rethink the Station Front plans. They say they are the best possible intervention, even though they don’t have the best possible Park & Ride facilities.
This is perverse. They shouldn’t put obstacles in the way of a better bus interchange. They should be pushing for one.
Alan Robinson,
York Bus Forum, Lindley Street, Holgate, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment