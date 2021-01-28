A WOMAN is fighting for her life after being hit by a tractor.

North Yorkshire Police say the accident happened at about 5.17pm yesterday (Wednesday 27 January) and they were called to a report of a serious collision in Fountains Road between Ripley and Bishop Thornton.

The collision involved a woman who was standing next to a broken-down silver 4×4 vehicle when she was struck by a passing tractor which was travelling away from Ripley towards Bishop Thornton.

The tractor did not initially stop at the scene but the driver was quickly traced by officers. He assisted police with their investigation and was subsequently released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The woman involved, who is 19 and from the Ripon area, sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or witness to the collision and anyone who saw the vehicles involved on Fountains Road to contact them.

The broken down silver Hyundai 4×4 had been travelling away from Ripley. The tractor was a green John Deere towing a flat trailer carrying bales wrapped in black plastic. It was also travelling away from Ripley.

Police are particularly keen to trace a car which was believed to have been travelling towards Ripley at the time of the collision and may have witnessed the collision or seen the tractor passing the broken down 4×4.

Any witnesses are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alison Hoyle. You can also e-mail Traffic Constable Hoyle on Alison.Hoyle@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote reference 12210045363.

The road was closed until 11.13pm to allow police and other emergency services to deal with the incident.